Army to vacate Kargil lower plateau; MoU signed

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 8: In a historic development, an MoU was signed between the LAHDC Kargil and the Army to vacate the Kargil lower plateau today.

The MoU was signed between Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary on behalf of the LAHDC, Kargil and Brigade Commander, 121 Infantry Division Brigadier Vivek Bakshi on behalf of the Army in presence of the Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor,LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan and General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Mountain Division Major General Praveen Kumar Airy.

As per the MoU, substitute land shall be provided to the Army near Maratha Unit Kurbathang and Mulbekh areas.

The MoU also outlines that the Army shall complete the process of evacuation within 6 months.

The CEC, LAHDC, Kargil and the GOC, 8 Mountain Division said that it is a land mark decision which was a long pending demand of the people of Kargil and will pave way for the establishment of a new and well planned township in Kargil with all modern amenities under Smart City Project.