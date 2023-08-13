J&K, Ladakh also played heroic role in Quit India movement: Dr Surinder

VHP 3-day conference concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Aug 13: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national secretary, Dr Surinder Jain today lambasted the so called intellectuals who are misleading the public opinion that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UTs did not participate in freedom struggle.

Addressing the meeting here today on the concluding day of three day conference of VHP here he said that such statements are not based on facts and reality. He recalled that people of most areas of J&K including Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Akhnoor, Bhaderwah including Ladakh joined the of Hind Fouj orgnised by Neta Ji Subash Chander Bose and they played a leading role in quit India movement.

He said in 1948 Pak raiders invasion the people of J&K fought them from the front. He said these raiders massacred people in Kashmir and Rajouri.

Dr Jain said that Bollywood has presented a bad picture of Hindus and on Social Media also our gods and goddesses are being desecrated.

The VHP North Indian organising secretary, Mukesh Kumar said that his organization has come into being for the protection of Hindus and Hindutva. “This year we had to take a solemn pledge that VHP should take its message to every nook and corner of the country by establishing its units in every Mohalla and village.

In the three -day long meet of the VHP, the coming programmes for the year were discussed. The VHP leaders from across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh participated in the meet.

On the occasion VHP working president J&K, Rajesh Gupta, vice president, Shakti Dutt Sharma, secretary, Abhishekh Gupta, joint secretary, Karan Singh, Satish Kotwal, Nishu Gupta, Purshotam Gupta, Amit, Bajrang Dal regional, convener, Kartik Sudan, Rajan Gupta, VHP city president, Dr S S Sambyal, Raj Kumar, Hans Raj, Kamesh etc were present.