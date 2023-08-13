Gang of drug smugglers busted, 5 held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: Police in Baramulla today busted a gang of drug smugglers including a female drug smuggler and recovered contraband substances as well as cash from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Kunzer, Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Maruti EECO) bearing registration number JK15A-7113 with five persons on board who on noticing police tried to evade but the alert party apprehended them tactfully.

“They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat, son of Nazir Ahmad, Umer Mohiuddin Ahanger, both residents of Goom Ahmadpora, Hayat Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Ramzan resident of Kawoosa, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, son of Abdul Majeed & Nargis, wife of Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Umerabad Srinagar,” police said.

During the search, as per police, 530 grams of Charas along with a cash amount of Rs 21,000-believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime-were recovered from their possession.

“They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also seized.”

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigations have been initiated.

Police said that the gang was actively involved in selling and supplying contraband including Charas among the youth of Kunzer Baramulla, Magam Budgam & Shalteng Srinagar, which surfaced during the investigation.