Mehbooba kick starts youth prog ahead of ULB, Panchayat polls

‘Need to preserve Kashmiri identity’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) hosted a marathon meeting of its youth members, in presence of the party president, Mehbooba Mufti.

The meeting focused on harnessing the energy and potential of the youth in shaping the future of Jammu & Kashmir through democratic means. During the event, Party president Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the crucial role that the youth play in shaping the destiny of Jammu & Kashmir. She highlighted the importance of active participation in the democratic processes of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayats to effectively serve the people of the region.

“Our youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the leaders of today. Their engagement in local governance ensures responsive and representative governance,” Mufti said.

“History is witness; youth of J&K have never shied away from challenges and have always emerged stronger after every adversity. If we continue to march on the path of justice and peace with dignity, the day is not far away when we shall emerge victorious, she added.

The gathering of youth members from across the Valley was a platform for open discussions and expression of concerns about the prevailing political situation in Kashmir. The members collectively addressed concerns over the spread of misinformation and propaganda, particularly by certain quarters, aiming to undermine the region’s integrity.

Mehbooba Mufti reiterated the importance of preserving the Kashmiri identity, language, and culture. She stressed that it is imperative to counter any attempts to dilute or erode the unique cultural fabric that defines Jammu & Kashmir.

“Our rich heritage and distinct identity are the cornerstones of our strength. We must stand united to safeguard them,” Mufti proclaimed.

She condemned the events of 5th August, referring to it as a “black day” for India’s federal structure. She emphasized that this date would be etched in history as a day of “constitutional murder.” She highlighted the importance of upholding the principles of the Indian Constitution, which respects the diversity of the country’s regions and ensures their rightful representation. Mufti expressed pride in the stance taken by the PDP against the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, emphasizing their unconstitutionality. She noted that despite the challenges and imprisonments faced by the party leadership for voicing these concerns, the legal proceedings and explanations provided by the lawyers in court have highlighted the validity of the points raised by the PDP over the last four years.