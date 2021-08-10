J&K: Hawala money racket busted in Poonch, 2 arrested

JAMMU, August 10: In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two persons and busted a Hawala racket in the Poonch district of the Union Territory.

“On specific inputs, searches were carried out in Mendhar area,” police sources said.

They said that during a search operation, two persons were arrested with Rs 25 lakhs Hawala money.

“The money, as per initial inputs was to be circulated for terrorist activities,” said sources adding that more details are awaited. (Agencies)