Get bill for J&K Statehood passed in next three days in parliament: Azad to Rahul Gandhi

SRINAGAR, August 10: Senior congress leader and former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to get the bill for Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood passed in the next three days in the parliament.

Ghulam Nabi Azad while addressing the gathering during the function at Srinagar’s party headquarters here, said that they don’t want Pondicherry and Delhi like governments in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We don’t want the Lieutenant Governor to run the affairs. It’s a border State and LG can’t see law and order situation here,” Azad said, adding that only the local chief minister can do so.

“We have put forth five demands during the recently held All Party Meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi. We have sought Statehood prior to the elections,” Azad said. (KNO)