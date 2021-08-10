2 non-J&K residents purchased 2 properties in UT since August 2019: Centre

New Delhi, August 10: The Centre on Tuesday said that two persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have purchased two properties in the Union Territory since August 2019.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union minister of State for home affairs Nityanand Rai said: “As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, two persons from outside J&K have purchased two properties in the Union Territory since August 2019.”

The Centre had in August 2019 revoked J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

In October last year, the Centre had issued a notification stating that any Indian citizen can now purchase land in the municipal areas of Jammu & Kashmir regardless of whether they are a domicile in the UT or not. (Agencies)