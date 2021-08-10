PM Modi expresses displeasure over absence of RS BJP MPs during passage of crucial Bill

NEW DELHI, August 10: Chairing the last BJP parliamentary party meeting of the ongoing Monsoon Session Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure over the absence of Rajya Sabha members of Parliament in the Upper House during the passage of a crucial Bill.

In the Rajya Sabha, yesterday, the opposition demanded division to send the Tribunals Reform Bill to the select committee. Many BJP MPs were found to be absent from the proceedings of the House on Monday during the passage of the important Bill.

Sources stated that the Prime Minister stressed on the need to be disciplined and also cautioned the MPs to not repeat this. PM Modi is also understood to have asked for names of MPs who were absent from the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Yesterday, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced Tribunals Reform Bill and put that up for the passage of it. This is when the opposition demanded division.

“Though the Prime Minister did not mention this in his address but he was quite upset with Rajya sabha MPs not being disciplined in attending the house,” added the source.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament has been majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers’ protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (Agencies)