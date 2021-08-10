Employment Aug 10, 2021

Quick n Host
(Talab Tillo, Jammu)
Req: Computer Operator (Female)
Min. Qualification: Graduate
WhatsApp Resume
@9596952123
REQUIRED (M)
Data Entry Operator & Having Basic knowledge Busy
(Full Time)
Exp Between: (6 months to 1 yr)
Contact: 9419246006
Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet Shop) Global Agencies
“JOB”
“Marketing Manager’’
1. Qualification – BBA/ MBA /BCOM/MCOM.
2. vehicle required, petrol charges will be given .
3. Working hours – Any 4 hours in a day .
4. Salary – 5 thousand + incentives .
Mahajan Seeds , Gole Puli , 9149528840
Vacancy
Reputed Hotel Jammu is currently looking for experienced Staff as bellow :-
* F&B & Banquet Manager
* Kitchen Manager (F&B Controller)
* Bartender
* Restaurant Steward
* Restaurant Captain
* Electrician
HR Department (Contact Number)
9906247877, 8082232065
Required
Looking for well trained, energetic, young talented girl for Career counselor in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Qualified, English Spoken and handle queries.
Send your cv through
serendipityincorporate2021@gmail.com or “W”+919622138888
MAY FAIR international SCHOOL
Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab Ph 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. PGT’s with B.Ed for Class 11th to 12th 3 Posts
Sub : Physics/Chemistry/English
2. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 4 Posts
Sub : Math/Sci. /S.Sci./English
3. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed- Coordinator (Female) 2 Posts
(Experience as a Coordinator/Sr. Teacher)
CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS OF EXPERIENCE
can Apply with Bio-Data on (or) before 14/08/21
Required
female
FOR VIDEO EDITING AND A REPORTER FOR
TV CHANNEL AT ROOP NAGAR
9622134030
Required
Required Pharmacist for well known Pharmacy
Contact: 7006831296
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Mechanical / Electrical Diploma exp, Fresher (10no) 12k to 15k
GNM / B.sc Nursing (5 no) 10k to 15k
Civil Dip/Degree (5 no) 10k to 20k
Receptionist (5no) 8k
Delivery Boys (20no) 10k fixed + petrol.
Mob.7051531025
Gandhi Nagar
Urgently Required
Open Positions – 25
Designation – Contact Center Executives
Campaign – Outbound Sales
Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.
{Fresher’s who want to do career in sales are also welcome}
Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 , Near Central Bank , Jammu – INDIA.
Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed
(7006176140 / 7208487317 / 8433900679)
REQUIRED
A Mobile Phone Technician with good knowledge/ experience in repairing work.
Salary: Negotiable
Mob: 7006336451
WANTED
An male accountant atleast 12th for our Jammu Office. Must have knowledge of açcounts. Salary five figures.
Contact Rajesh on 02.08.2021 at 9149634112 Between 11 to 1.30 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Sawhney Verma and Co. Chartered Accoutants
31 Friends Colony
Satyam Road, Trikuta Ñagar Extn. Just behind JK Bank Marble Market.