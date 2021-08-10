Employment Aug 10, 2021

Quick n Host

(Talab Tillo, Jammu)

Req: Computer Operator (Female)

Min. Qualification: Graduate

WhatsApp Resume

@9596952123

REQUIRED (M)

Data Entry Operator & Having Basic knowledge Busy

(Full Time)

Exp Between: (6 months to 1 yr)

Contact: 9419246006

Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet Shop) Global Agencies

“JOB”

“Marketing Manager’’

1. Qualification – BBA/ MBA /BCOM/MCOM.

2. vehicle required, petrol charges will be given .

3. Working hours – Any 4 hours in a day .

4. Salary – 5 thousand + incentives .

Mahajan Seeds , Gole Puli , 9149528840

Vacancy

Reputed Hotel Jammu is currently looking for experienced Staff as bellow :-

* F&B & Banquet Manager

* Kitchen Manager (F&B Controller)

* Bartender

* Restaurant Steward

* Restaurant Captain

* Electrician

HR Department (Contact Number)

9906247877, 8082232065

Required

Looking for well trained, energetic, young talented girl for Career counselor in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Qualified, English Spoken and handle queries.

Send your cv through

serendipityincorporate2021@gmail.com or “W”+919622138888

MAY FAIR international SCHOOL

Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab Ph 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’s with B.Ed for Class 11th to 12th 3 Posts

Sub : Physics/Chemistry/English

2. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 4 Posts

Sub : Math/Sci. /S.Sci./English

3. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed- Coordinator (Female) 2 Posts

(Experience as a Coordinator/Sr. Teacher)

CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS OF EXPERIENCE

can Apply with Bio-Data on (or) before 14/08/21

Required

female

FOR VIDEO EDITING AND A REPORTER FOR

TV CHANNEL AT ROOP NAGAR

9622134030

Required

Required Pharmacist for well known Pharmacy

Contact: 7006831296

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Mechanical / Electrical Diploma exp, Fresher (10no) 12k to 15k

GNM / B.sc Nursing (5 no) 10k to 15k

Civil Dip/Degree (5 no) 10k to 20k

Receptionist (5no) 8k

Delivery Boys (20no) 10k fixed + petrol.

Mob.7051531025

Gandhi Nagar

Urgently Required

Open Positions – 25

Designation – Contact Center Executives

Campaign – Outbound Sales

Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.

{Fresher’s who want to do career in sales are also welcome}

Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 , Near Central Bank , Jammu – INDIA.

Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed

(7006176140 / 7208487317 / 8433900679)

REQUIRED

A Mobile Phone Technician with good knowledge/ experience in repairing work.

Salary: Negotiable

Mob: 7006336451

WANTED

An male accountant atleast 12th for our Jammu Office. Must have knowledge of açcounts. Salary five figures.

Contact Rajesh on 02.08.2021 at 9149634112 Between 11 to 1.30 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Sawhney Verma and Co. Chartered Accoutants

31 Friends Colony

Satyam Road, Trikuta Ñagar Extn. Just behind JK Bank Marble Market.