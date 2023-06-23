J&K Has Accepted Changes Effected After Abrogation Of Article 370: HM Amit Shah

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: Jammu and Kashmir has accepted the changes effected after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.

He also said those who are only aware of Kashmir’s history in the last 40 years think of it as a disputed territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir has accepted the changes after the abrogation of Article 370,” Shah said addressing the “Vitasta Cultural Festival” here.

“Some people who know Kashmir’s history of only the last 30-40 years think it is a conflict, a disputed territory. It has seen many conflicts in the past. The same Kashmir is celebrating Vitasta,” he added.

Shah said 150 artistes from outside and 1,500 from Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the event.

“There will be cultural exchange,” he noted.

The home minister also said those who brought guns to Kashmir were not well-wishers of the people here.