4 Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army Friday said that four terrorists had been killed in the Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in Kupwara while “trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK (Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir)”. This is the third infiltration attempt to be foiled this month.

“On the intervening night of June 22 and 23, movement was spotted in the Kala Jungle area. Ambushes were sited and tracking of the terrorist movement was carried out during the night. At around 4.30 am, four terrorists were observed crossing the line of control from Pakistan. They were engaged upon coming in effective range by the ambush parties. Intense firefight ensued, resulting in elimination of all four terrorists without any harm to (our) own troops,” the Army said in a statement.

Nine AK Series rifles, 14 AK magazines, 288 rounds of assorted ammunition, four hand grenades and 55 “suspected narco packets with approximately 55 kg of narcotics” were recovered from the site of the gunfight, senior Army officials said.

The Army also stated that the recovery of large amounts of “war-like stores, including substantial narcotics material” to be used for terror funding, indicates the vicious plan of Pakistan by utilising terrorists to derail the existing peace in Kashmir Valley. “This successful operation is a big blow to the narco-funding and terror plans of the terrorists,” the Army said.

On June 13, two terrorists were killed in Doganar, Machil sector along the Line of Control in Kupwara district. Police had termed the operation “a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and ensure the safety of the region”.

Two AK 47 rifles, four AK Magazines, 48 AK rounds, four grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter, as per officials of the J&K Police.

On June 16, an infiltration bid by foreign terrorists was foiled in Jamugund, Keran sector near the LoC in the same district. Five “heavily armed foreign terrorists” were killed.

The infiltrators were said to be affiliated to JKGF (JK Ghaznavi Force). Five AK series rifles, 15 magazines, 10 hand grenades, three binoculars, a night vision device and 600 rounds of AK 47 were recovered from the site of the encounter. (Agencies)