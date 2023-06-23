“There Were Discussions About Democracy In US…Why This Democracy Doesn’t Reach J&K”: Omar After Opposition Meet

Patna, Jun 23: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was among more than 30 leaders attending the Opposition meeting in Patna convened on Friday, hit out at the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why the democracy which the PM mentioned in the White House, does not “reach” Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have met to save the country from devastation and to bring democracy back. Mehbooba Mufti and I belong to that part of the country where democracy is murdered…Yesterday in America there were discussions about democracy in the White House…why this democracy doesn’t reach Jammu and Kashmir?” Abdullah said at joint press conference of the opposition parties after their meeting in Patna.

Omar Abdullah further said that “17 parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have come together not for power, but for principles”.

Notably, in response to a question on reports of attacks on religious minorities and free speech in India, at a joint press appearance with US President Joe Biden in the East Room in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “The Indian and American DNA has democracy. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy is in our blood. We love democracy. Our ancestors translated it into words in the Constitution. And the government works on the basis of a democratic constitution.”

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties said that it was a “good meeting” in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

However, the next meeting of like-minded parties will be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla next month, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge further said that the opposition parties will meet in Shimla to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024,” Kharge said. (Agencies)