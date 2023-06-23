Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tries Out Indian Street Food In Little India, Harris Park

Harris Park [Australia], Jun 23: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday tried out Indian street food based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendations in Little India, Harris Park.

The Australian PM tried chaat and jalebi.

“Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets – a winner!,” the Australian PM tweeted on Friday.

Albanese also shared a video of himself enjoying Indian food.

Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets – a winner! pic.twitter.com/biy3Fo4aKQ

— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, PM Modi recently reacted to a video of Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki enjoying Indian food along with his wife on the streets of Pune. The ambassador and his wife tried out vada pav and misal pav at a Pune restaurant.

The Japanese Ambassador said his wife beat him in their contest to eat Indian food.

In response, PM Modi tweeted: “This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!”

A video of Japanese envoy Suzuki trying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune went viral on social media. Apparently, the envoy, who was in Pune for an event, tried Vada Pav and Misal Pav. However, he had a minor complaint, that it was too spicy for him.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the video of him eating the street food with a caption that read, “I love street food of India …but thoda teekha kam please!”

The Japanese envoy also tried Pune’s famous Misal Pav, on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, and also posted a video of tucking into the delicacy. (Agencies)