JK Govt to recruit 1,700 doctors: Lt Governor

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Friday. -Excelsior/Shakeel
UDHAMPUR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government is all set to recruit 1,700 doctors to strengthen the healthcare system, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

“There is a shortage of paramedics and doctors in J-K. There are vacancies. We are going to start the recruitment of 1,700 doctors soon,” Sinha told an event organised as part of the “Back-to-Village-3” campaign in Udhampur district’s Kud area.

“Since we are facing a pandemic and new lifestyle diseases, we have ensured universal life and health cover for all people in our villages…. We will deliver on this,” he added. (AGENCIES)

