Govt appoints M Rajeshwar Rao as RBI Deputy Governor

NEW DELHI: The Government on Wednesday appointed RBI’s senior-most executive director M Rajeshwar Rao as the Deputy Governor of the central bank.

Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of M Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India,” a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training said. (AGENCIES)