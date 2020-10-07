India believes indigenous defence capabilities foundation to enduring peace: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of the tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India is a peace-loving country and believes that indigenous defence capabilities are the foundations to “enduring peace”.

In a virtual address to a group of foreign envoys on the upcoming Aero India exhibition, he also highlighted various reform measures initiated by the government to make India a hub of production of key military platforms and weapons systems.

“We are a peace-loving country. We remain committed to peace and stability across the world. We also remain committed to the belief that self-reliance and indigenous defence capabilities are the foundations to enduring peace,” he said without elaborating. (AGENCIES)