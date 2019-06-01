J&K D&FCO brought under one command, control re-organisation approved

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) approved re-organisation of the Drugs & Food Control Organization (D&FCO) J&K, into a single line command to secure effective Drugs and Food Regulation under a unified command without any financial commitment, an official spokesman said here on Saturday.

He said the SAC which met here on May 29, under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved re-organisation of D&FCO. As per the decision, the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K has been re-designated as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K.