SAC approves first of its kind J&K State Livestock Breeding Policy

SRINAGAR: In a significant decision the State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved the Jammu and Kashmir State Livestock Breeding Policy, 2019, the first of its kind in the State, an official spokesman said here on Saturday evening.

He said the SAC which met on May 29, 2019 under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved the policy, which aims to give focused attention to increase in both the production and productivity of livestock (Cattle, Sheep, Goat), Fish and poultry in the State. (AGENCIES)