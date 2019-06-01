AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: Delhi court grants bail to alleged defence dealer

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted him the relief on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

The court put various condition on the accused, including that he will not tamper with the evidence and not leave country without court’s prior permission.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra, appearing for Gupta, had said the accused had always cooperated with the investigation and will be available as and when required by the probe agency as he has deep roots in India. (AGENCIES)