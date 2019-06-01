J-K Guv calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Three Governors, including Jammu and Kashmir’s Satya Pal Malik, and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister called on Home Minister Amit Shah, who assumed charge on Saturday.

Malik, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao met Shah separately during the day.

Official sources described the meetings as courtesy calls.

Malik is said to have given a small briefing on the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the President’s rule, sources said. (AGENCIES)