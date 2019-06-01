Jagti Hospital upgraded as a Sub District Hospital

SRINAGAR: The SAC which met here on 29.05.2019 under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved up-gradation of Government Hospital, Jagti as 40 bedded Sub District Hospital (SDH) along with creation of 73 posts of different categories.

Jagti township comprises about 4200 plus families with surrounding villages and hamlets totaling to around 40,000, besides being nearer to the Highway. The hospital also witnesses the influx of road accident victims.

The hospital initially began as a Medical Aid Centre in 2011 with the required infrastructure provided by DMRR&R and Health department and staff through internal adjustment.

With the up-gradation of the hospital, as Sub District Hospital, standard healthcare facilities will be available to the inhabitants and those in the catchment area. The hospital will also be a boon for the road accident victims.