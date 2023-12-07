J&K Bank commissions ATM in Reasi, CRM in Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Dec 7: With a motive to provide banking services at the doorsteps of people, J&K Bank commissioned an ATM at Salal in District Reasi and a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Ladhoo in District Pulwama.

Deputy Commissioner (Reasi) Vishesh Paul Mahajan inaugurated the onsite ATM in presence of Bank’s Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, Cluster Head (Reasi) Ravi Kumar Sharma and Branch Manager Tariq Hussain amid gathering of valuable customers and prominent citizens of the area.

Lauding the role of Bank in rendering world-class services to the people, DC Reasi said that people can now easily receive cash from the ATM Machine beyond the banking hours and even on holidays.

On the occasion, Zonal Head, Rajesh Gupta reiterated the Bank’s commitment of providing easy and affordable banking services to people irrespective of their location.

“Besides serving our customers and people at large, the machine will also help in reducing footfall at the adjacent branches of the Bank,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CRM was inaugurated by the Bank’s Zonal Head (Pulwama) Tariq Ali at Ladhoo in Pulwama amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and prominent locals besides other bank officials.

In addition to this, J&K Bank has shifted its Qalamchakla Branch in Handwara to new spacious and hi-tech premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat said, “In order to serve our growing number of customers well and with added convenience, we have shifted the branch to this adequately equipped premises with a proper and spacious ambience. The shifting of premises is part of upgrading our branch infrastructure wherever necessary to make the banking services conveniently available to the public.”