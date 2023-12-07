Bajaj Allianz Life’s office inaugurated in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 7: The divisional office of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurance company was inaugurated in Srinagar here today.

The office was inaugurated by Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai-General Manager- JK Bank in presence of Zeeshan Andleeb-Business Head, Bajaj Allianz Life.

Inaugurating the divisional office of Bajaj Allianz Life, Shafat Hussain Rufai, General Manager, J&K Bank said, “We are happy to have tied-up with Bajaj Allianz Life earlier this year to be able to provide the people of J&K with a choice to select amongst the suite of best-in-class life insurance solutions. We have strengthened our commitment to financial inclusion by making comprehensive insurance coverage easily accessible to our valuable customers through our strong branch network across nook and corner of the Union Territory. The addition of Bajaj Allianz Life’s divisional office in Srinagar will further empower customers in the region”.

Dheeraj Sehgal, Chief Distribution Officer – Institutional Business, Bajaj Allianz Life said, “Jammu and Kashmir is a significant market for us and we are happy to further enhance our customers’ experience there through our new dedicated divisional office in Srinagar. This office and our presence through our partnership with the prestigious J&K Bank, is another step towards enabling us to become the preferred life goals enabler for our customers’ in J&K.”

The new office is among 500+ offices in India that highlights Bajaj Allianz Life’s commitment to extending insurance services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and further expanding its presence in the region’s life insurance market.

The function was attended by top officials of Bajaj Allianz Life and J&K Bank.