Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund: LG Mishra

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 7: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), extended his best wishes on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

The LG appealed to the people of Ladakh to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, providing financial assistance to ex-servicemen, their widows, and children. He mentioned that the Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives preserving the integrity and unity of India.

On the occasion, the Director of Rajya Sainik Board, Colonel Lobzang Neema (Retd), apprised the LG that the Rajya/Zila Sainik Board and Ex-Servicemen members have initiated a drive to raise funds for the welfare of the armed forces and families of soldiers martyred/disabled during the performance of their duties. This is done by distributing Token Flags in return for voluntary contributions/donations.

Members of Rajya/Zila Sainik Board, Ex-servicemen, and young NCC Cadets from 1 Ladakh NCC Battalion were present during the commencement of the fundraising drive at Raj Niwas.