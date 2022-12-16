J&K AAP leaders meet party MP, Speaker, functionaries in Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 16: A team of J&K AAP leaders, led by Harsh Dev Singh, former Minister and Chairman AAP J&K State Co-ordination Committee, today called on Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker R N Goel, MP Sanjay Singh, In-charge of J&K Durgesh Pathak, J&K Organization Prabhari Munish Kaushik, Jammu Prabhari Gaurav Sharma besides other senior leaders of the Party and had detailed deliberations over the present situation prevailing in J&K.

The AAP team, comprising senior party leaders, Yashpaul Kundal (Ex-Minister), Raj Kapoor, Gagan Pratap Singh, Subash Sharma, Sham Choudhary and Sudesh Dogra, discussed the present political scenario in J&K, the developmental related issues, unemployment and underemployment problems, raging corruption besides the brazen circumvention of democratic norms and rule of law in the erstwhile state.

Alleging subversion of democratic and constitutional rights of the people by the present proxy rulers in J&K, Harsh Dev Singh said that an environment of fear prevailed in the erstwhile state where the bureaucrats were behaving as unquestionable despots. “In the absence of elected representatives, the officers are enjoying authority sans accountability resulting in alienation amongst the masses. The culture of corruption is growing by leaps and bounds with none to take cognizance. Rather than addressing the issues of various aspirational groups, the BJP leaders are indulging in politics of division and hate mongering leading to tensions in various parts of the UT,” he said and stressed that restoration of Statehood and early Assembly polls needed to be ensured in J&K so as to restore the confidence of the people in the system.

Harsh Dev further threw light on the plight of educated unemployed youth languishing on roads and the present corruption ridden system holding a kind of auction of Govt jobs.

During the meeting, Speaker Delhi Legislative Assembly presented a book “Rules of Procedure and conduct of business in LA Delhi” to Harsh Dev Singh.

Yashpaul Kundal, Gagan Pratap Singh and Raj Kapoor said that there were two separate sets of laws in J&K; one for BJP and another for opposition leaders and common masses. “While the BJP leaders are being treated as State guests and free Govt accommodation with huge security paraphernalia provided to them at state expose, the opposition leaders especially of AAP are being subjected to most hostile discrimination by the helmsmen ruling the roost,” they said.