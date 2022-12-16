Grim electricity scenario in Kashmir affecting normal life badly: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 16:Aam Aadmi Party has mocked at the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration’s slogans of uninterrupted electricity supply in the Union Territory and said that Govt is badly failing to provide proper electricity in Kashmir as per need amid bone chilling winter season thus badly affecting normal life.

In a press statement, Kashmir Provincial President of Aam Aadmi Party, Dr Ghulam Mustafa drew attention towards grim electricity scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in Kashmir province.

“Kashmir is going through a bone chilling winter season phase and electricity is one of the most important need of this season but poor electricity scenario has always been a hurdle and the same situation is prevailing this year also,” he said.

Dr. Ghulam Mustafa said that like the successive Governments, J&K LG administration too has failed to do anything towards improvement in the scenario and all tall slogans made by this Government in respect of providing proper electricity are without any practical outcome.

“Situation is getting grim with each passing day with no positive concern shown by J&K Government,” he further said.

Dr Ghulam also drew attention towards the recent statements by Government with regard to promoting winter tourism in Kashmir valley this year and said that slogans of boosting winter tourism have no meaning until there is proper electricity scenario.

“All slogans of smart metering and 24 hours uninterrupted electricity are just for papers and there is no reality on ground,” said the AAP leader.