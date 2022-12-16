Advisor inaugurates first of its kind Genetic Clinic, Genetic Laboratory of J&K at SMGS Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated first of its kind Genetic Clinic and Genetic Laboratory of J&K at SMGS Hospital here and also inaugurated day long CME on “Prenatal Diagnosis and Counselling in Common Genetic Disorders”.

The CME was organised by Department of Pediatrics and Radiodiagonosis, GMC Jammu in collaboration with Institute of Human Genetics, University of Jammu.

While addressing the inaugural session of the event, Advisor Bhatnagar said that a good beginning has been made today in health sector of J&K with the establishment of Genetic Clinic and Genetic Laboratory which will transform the health care system here. He added that these State of Art centres will significantly improve the Neonatal care as well as other other Pediatric care across J&K.

Speaking on the importance of this event, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this CME will be a landmark in making this institution competent to deal with any kind of medical exigencies in Neonatal care.

While highlighting significance of this event, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that better diagnosis and medical interventions specially in Pediatric care is the need of the hour and this CME will provide a vital platform for the same. He added that the various interactive sessions being held under the remarkable healthcare professionals and researchers of AIIMS and other reputed health institutions will provide significant insights to the medical practitioners and students of this Hospital in the field of Neonatal care.

The Advisor further highlighted that medical infrastructure has been upgraded tremendously and significant progress has been made in Neonatal care across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the Pediatric Intensive Care Units have been made functional in all district hospitals which has brought notable important in Neonatal care.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar said that this CME is a very needful event owing to the criticalness of Prenatal diagnosis. He added that the government is constantly upgrading the medical infrastructure across UT and better facilities have been established in remotest areas. He further said that the Administration is addressing the challenges of medical criticalities rigorously and providing best possible medical care to the people.

In her welcome address, Principal GMC, Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudan Sharma spoke briefly about the broad contours of this CME.

Dr. G.S. Saini, HOD Pediatrics, Dr. Kulbushan Gupta, HOD Radiodiagnosis and Dr. Amita Gupta, HOD Gynae&Obst.were organizing Chairperson of the CME.

Dr. Arshad Bhat, Consultant Radiologist,SMGS Hospital, Jammu and Organizing Secretary of the CME gave a brief overview of this academic event and also apprised the gathering aboutthe diagnostic and therapeutic prenatal diagnostic procedures being performed at Genetic Clinic SMGS Hospital, GMC, Jammu.