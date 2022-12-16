Acting CJ reviews status of Judicial Infrastructure Projects in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to review the status of Judicial Infrastructure Projects and other issues related to Judiciary in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Umang Narula, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Padma Angmo, Secretary, Social and Tribal Welfare Department, Yatindra M Maralker, Administrative Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, DIG, Leh and Kargil Range, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, Administrative Secretary, Law and Justice, Yash Pal Sharma, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Leh, Spalzes Angmo, Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Chemit Yurgyal, Munsiff Khaltsi, Sonam Chosjor, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Tashi Chombel, Chief Engineer, PWD, and other officers of the UT.

The key points discussed and reviewed in the meeting were creation of High Court Circuit Bench for Ladakh; functionalising the notified Family Courts by providing Counsellors, officers and other employees required to assist Family Court as mandated under the Family Courts Act; appointing of support persons to be attached with the POCSO Courts to help the victim of sexual abuse at all stages of a case to serve the best interest of the child; appoint and sensitize police officers for conducting investigation of POCSO cases; appointment of special public prosecutors for conducting trial of POCSO cases; formation of Special Children Brigade in Higher Secondary Schools of the UT for spreading awareness and enhancing reporting of POCSO cases; expediting the works of Judicial Infrastructure of Union Territory of Ladakh; preparation of DPR for creation of Vulnerable Witness Disposition Centre in New Court Complexes at Leh and Kargil for facilitation and protection of witness of POCSO cases as well as other vulnerable witnesses; appointment of Law Secretary from judicial background; expediting all the matters relating to Ladakh Legal Services Authority including creation of required posts; expediting handing and taking over of the construction of High Court Guest House, at Melongthang, Leh; expediting the matters relating to appointment of various posts in the Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission; creation of new Munsiff Court at Nyoma of Changthang area and mandatory training of the Officers involved in POCSO cases.

Hon’ble the Chief Justice (Acting) laid stress upon the completion of construction works within the stipulated time period.