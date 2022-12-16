BJP leaders listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister, Sham Choudhary, BJP National Executive Member and former Minister, Priya Sethi, BJP All Morcha in charge, Munish Sharma and Arvind Gupta, coordinator Grievance Committee and secretary listened to public grievances and took up same with concerned officials for early solutions at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Numerous individuals and deputations visited the BJP office to meet the party leaders and narrated their woes and problems. The issues presented by common masses before the senior party leaders were related to PHE, PWD, Rural Development, Revenue, Irrigation and Flood Control, Education, Agriculture etc.

BJP leaders took up the presented issues with the heads of concerned departments pressing for their early solutions.

Sham Choudhary said that BJP is concerned to the common masses and their issues. He said that all the senior functionaries of BJP are daily available at the party office to listen to the public grievances.

Priya Sethi said that BJP leaders make every effort to solve the issues represented before at the earliest. She said that people reach the party office with a very positive mindset that their issues would be resolved soon.

Munish Sharma said that the BJP leaders have sincerely tried to start a communication bridge between masses and administration and general masses must avail its benefit.

Arvind Gupta coordinated the grievance camp proceedings.