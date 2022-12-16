CCI signs landmark healthcare MoU with ‘Medanta — The Medicity’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: In a landmark initiative, Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medanta-The Medicity to ensure the best healthcare services to its members and their employees.

The MoU was signed by the respective representatives from both the sides during a simple yet impressive function here today. It is pertinent to mention here that Medanta-The Medicity Hospital had submitted a proposal for empanelment to the CCI and the office bearers of the trade body and after due deliberation & discussion decided to give a go-ahead to the proposal and consequently, the MoU was signed by both the parties.

Arun Gupta (president, CCI Jammu) along with his team of office bearers informed that as per the Memorandum signed today, the Chamber members as well as their employees shall now be entitled to avail the benefit of indoor and outdoor treatment and health checkup at Medanta-The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) which is well known for best quality medical care and compassionate hospitalization facilities.

The Chamber president while expressing pleasure over the signing of this significant healthcare memorandum said that the Chamber members and their employees shall be accorded priority in admission; Marketing & Public Relations Department’s assistance in Emergencies; Admissions, Appointments, Registration, Billing etc. and for this purpose a suitable officer will soon be earmarked by Medanta.

Other facilities provided under the MoU include pickup and drop from point to point (in case of minimum 7 employees/members coming for health checks), specially designed Health Check up packages, credit facility of 45 days only on special request, cash/cashless hospitalization on request, 15 % Medanta Tariff Rates on IPD services, 15% Discount on Medanta Health Check-up packages, 15% Medanta Prevailing Rates on OPD Investigations (Lab & Radiology), free Ambulance in Emergency Cases from Airport/within Gurgaon, etc.