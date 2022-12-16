LG attends Janm Shatabdi Mahotsav of Pujya Pramukh Swami ji Maharaj in Gujarat

Excelsior Correspondent

Gujarat, Dec 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Janm Shatabdi Mahotsav of Pujya Pramukh Swami Ji Maharaj in Gandhinagar.

Paying his tribute to Pujya Pramukh Swami Ji Maharaj, the Lt Governor said his timeless wisdom, values and blessings continue to guide and serve the humanity.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Lt Governor said Pujya Pramukh Swami Ji’s life and message, emphasizing harmonious co-existence, compassion, self-less service, truth, simplicity and equality of all human beings can help the world to lead a happier, meaningful and peaceful life.

Pujya Pramukh Swami Ji considered the world as one family & dedicated every moment of his life for the welfare of others, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that Pujya Swamiji’s birth centenary celebration provides us an opportunity to renew our resolve for building an inclusive society.

Today the world needs to embrace Pujya Swami Ji’s vision of equality and compassion so that humanity can overcome differences and work together to create a society without discrimination and distinction, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also spoke about the immense impact of the noble work of Pujya Pramukh Swamiji.

During his lifetime, Pramukh Swamiji worked for the upliftment of the poor, education and empowerment of women. He personally visited more than 2.5 lakh homes to impart wisdom and values to those families, said the Lt Governor.

Pramukh Swamiji started drug-free society campaign and more than 40 lakh people were weaned away from this menace. He established more than 9500 Bal-Yuva Sanskar Kendras and 9000 men-women satsang centers, 31 educational institutions, 7 multi-specialty hospitals and 11 mobile hospitals in tribal rural areas, the Lt Governor added.

Pramukh Swamiji also initiated and established 1000 youths as Kalyan Mitras in the society. His teachings inspire us to work for the welfare of the society. This will be our true tribute and reverence to Pujya Swamiji, the Lt Governor noted.

HH Mahant Swamiji Maharaj; Pujya Swami Ishwar Charan Das; saints associated with BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, devotees and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.