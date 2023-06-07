Jammu suffered a lot under present regime: Tara Chand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Alleging that Jammu suffered a lot under the present regime, senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand today asked people to question BJP the achievements after abrogation of special status, down grading of the State and rights to land and Jobs.

Addressing monthly meeting of party delegates in Aijal Malal of Chhamb constituency, Tara Chand said that people of Jammu region especially the youth feel betrayed by the BJP and the State lost its status, dignity and identity apart from the right to land and jobs guaranteed since Maharaja time.

Tara Chand lashed out at the Centre for the unprecedented price hike and record unemployment besides failing to address the grievances of people of J&K on every count after promising massive development in garb of their wrong policies in J&K. He claimed that so far present rule has been of “mismanagement, immense despair and agony” and the country today stands at a stage where the common people are suffering from the wounds inflicted by the Government, where as Congress has been continuing its efforts to listen to grievances of aggrieved people in various areas of J&K.

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP Govt for celebrating ninth anniversary, Tara Chand said the hallmark of this Government in the last nine years has been of “Bravado, rhetoric and hyperbole”. He said people don’t want to hear speeches and false claims but want to know about the Government’s employment strategy based on hard facts of last nine years.

Tara Chand asked the party activists to gear up their day today activities to address public issues and be ready for ensuing Panchayat and Local Body elections. He said that all the functionaries must reach to the people in their respective areas and project their issues. “Common man is suffering in the hands of the administration which has adopted an adamant attitude and is working on the line which is completely biased and anti people,” he said and exhorted party leaders to strengthen Congress at grass root level.

Prominent among those, who addressed the gathering, included Narinder Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Jagattar Singh, Santosh Manhas, Bansi Lal Gupta, Suresh Sharma, Davinder Singh Bitu, Sarpanch Avtar Singh, Madan Lal Sharma, Sarpanch Kali Dass, Sarpanch Ishar Dass, Sarpanch Jagdish Sharma, Sarpanch Bachan Singh, Sarpanch Bachan Lal and others.