Country witnessed unprecedented development in Modi’s regime: Hardeep Puri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri today said that the 9 years of the Modi-led Government has been of unwavering loyalty to the nation’s growth.

The Union Minister said this while addressing a mega Sanyunkt Morcha Sammelan of BJP organized in RS Pura Jammu South constituency of district Jammu South. The Program was organized under the presidency of district president Jammu South Rekha Mahajan. District general secretary Akash Chopra conducted the proceedings of the program.

Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Minister Sham Lal Choudhary, district president Rekha Mahajan, district prabhari Ayodhya Gupta, Deputy Mayor Baldev Billoria, DDC Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat, DDC Geetu Aulakh, DDC Vidhya Mottan, seh prabhari Advocate Dev Raj Sharma, former MLC Vikram Randhawa, former district president HS Pummi, Chairman Municipal Committee Sat Pal Pappi, Ashok Kumar, Pt Ashok Khajuria, Pushpinder Singh, Mandal presidents Vikram Sandhu, Vijay Sharma, Ranjit Singh, and Morcha teams were present in the program.

While addressing the Sammelan, Hardeep Puri said Narendra Modi Government’s nine years have brought India safe borders, especially in the union territory of J&K, world-class infrastructure and increased its global esteem. He highlighted that the country has witnessed “unprecedented” development in every sector with the mantra of “nation first”.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the Modi Government is working with a focus on service, good governance, and the upliftment of the poor. He asserted that in 9 years of the Modi-led Government, all segments of the society were taken care of. He said the 9 years of Modi’s tenure has been dedicated to ‘Jan Seva’ (Public Service).

Rekha Mahajan said that from Mudra to Stand Up India, the Modi Government has launched and implemented several welfare schemes to empower Indians in the last nine years. She also highlighted how crores of people have been provided with LPG connections, electricity, insurance, DBTs, etc.