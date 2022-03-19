Jammu and Kashmir reports 03 new Covid cases, no fresh death

JAMMU, March 19: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 03 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 453523 however, no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 01 were from the Jammu division and 02 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 107 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 448666 , officials said.

Moreover, 29 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 15 from Jammu Division and 14 from Kashmir, they said. (Agencies)