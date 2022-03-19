One CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR, March 19: A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

”At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district,” a police official said.

He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the grenade explosion. (Agencies)