Jammu and Kashmir Govt Transfers 38 Revenue Officers

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of 38 officers in the revenue department.

As per an order issued to this effect by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the government in the Revenue Department, Mohd Majeed,Tehsildar Nazool, Jammu has been transferred and posted asTehsildar, in the Office of Regional Director, Survey & Land Records, Rajouri (RDSLR). One post from overall cadre strength of Tehsildars is also transferred to the office ofRDSLR for the purpose of drawl of his salary, the order said.

Rajinder Singh,Tehsildar,Marmat Doda has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Nazool, Jammu vice Mohd Majeed.

Zahir Rana, Tehsildar RTI Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar, Marmat Doda vice Rajinder Singh.

Faridoon Khatana,Tehsildar Gund has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar,HQA in the office of DC Pulwama against a vacant post.

Javid Iqbal, Jr JKAS, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Tehsildar Gund vice Faridoon Khatana.

Nusrat, Tehsildar Budgam is transferred and posted Tehsildar Consolidation Anantnag against vacant post.

Imtiaz Ahmed Budoo Tehsildar ACEO (Elections) has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Budgam vice Nusrat.

Altaf Hussain, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar Zachaldara has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar ACEO (Elections) vice Imtiaz Ahmed Budoo.

Mohd Maroof, Jr JKAS awaiting orders of posting, is posted asTehsildar Zachaldara in district Kupwara vice Altaf Hussain.

Rajesh Kumar Baru, Tehsildar Jammu West has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar RTI Jammu vice Neha Sharma.

Neha Sharma Jr. JKAS ,Tehsildar RTI Jammu has been transferred and posted as HQA in the office of AIGR Jammu against a vacant post.

Satish Kumar, Tehsildar, awaiting orders of posting on repatriation from UT of Ladakh is posted as Tehsildar Jammu West vice Rajesh Kumar Baru.Major Singh,Tehsildar Paddar has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Bhagwah District Doda against a vacant post.

Rohit Kumar, Jr JKAS awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Tehsildar Paddar vice Major Singh.

Mohammad Mubashir Bhat Jr JKAS, Tehsildar Karnah has beet transferred and posted as HQA in the office of IGR J&K vice Rafiq Ahmed Jaral.

Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, Jr JKAS, HQA in the office of I GR J&K has been transferred and posted as HQA in the office of DC Budgam against a vacant post.

Syed Eyad Qadri, Jr JKAS awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Karnah vice Mohammad Mubashir Bhat.

Javid Ahmed Sheikh, Jr JKAS, Tehsildar Banihal has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Tangmarag vice Nisar Rasool, who has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Marwah District Kishtwar against a vacant post.

Imtiaz Ahmed, Jr JKAS, Tehsildar Pargwal has been transferred and posted asTehsildar Banihal vice Javid Ahmed Sheikh.

Manjeet Singh, Jr JKAS, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Pargwal vice Imtiaz Ahmed.

Showkat Hayat Mattoo, JKAS, Tehsildar Chowki Choura has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Bhaderwah against a vacant post.

Raman Jandial, Jr JKAS awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Chowki Chowra vice Showkat Hayat Mattoo.

Yasir Arafat Chowdhry, JKAS, Tehsildar Dudu Basantgarh has been transferred and posted in the office of Financial Commissioner(Revenue), J&K. One post from overall cadre strength of Tehsildars has also been transferred to the office of the FCR for the purpose of drawl of his salary.

Karanjeet Singh, Jr JKAS awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Dudu Basantgarh vice Yasir Arafat Chowdhry.

Chander Shekhar Sharma, Jr JKAS,Tehsildar Thathri has been transferred and posted as HQA in the office of Deputy Commissioner,Kishtwar against a vacant post.

Sahil Randhawa Jr JKAS,awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Thathri vice Chander Shekhar Sharma Jr JKAS.

Mohd Farooq Khan, JKAS, Tehsildar Maira Mandrian has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Rafiabad,District Baramulla against a vacant post.

Mamta Sudershan, Jr JKAS, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Maira Mandrian vice Mohd Farooq Khan.

Farooq Hussain Butt, Tehsildar,HQA in the office of DC Jammu has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Ramgarh in district Samba against a vacant post.

Amit Upadyaya, Tehsildar Bhalwal has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Khari District Ramban vice Mr Ashok Kumar Chakravarty.

Ashok Kumar Chakravarty, Tehsildar Khari has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Bhalwal vice Amit Upadyaya.

Gourav Sharma, Tehsildar Kathua has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Mendhar District Poonch vice Vikram Kumar.

Vikram Kumar, Jr JKAS, Tehsildar Mendhar has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Kathua vice GouravSharma.

Sumit Kohli, Jr JKAS, await ing ord ers of posting, is posted as Tehsildar,Kotranka,District Rajouri against a vacant post.

Suresh Singh, Jr JKAS, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Bhomag in district Reasi against a vacant post.

Paramdeep Singh, Jr JKAS,awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Tehsildar Latti in district Udhampur against a vacant post.

Vipan Kumar, Jr JKAS, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Tehsildar Pancherinin district Udhampur against a vacant post.

As per the Revenue Department order, the transferees are deemed to have been relieved forthwith and have been directed to report to their new place of posting. “Considering the requirement of field staff in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the transferees shall join without availing any joining time, ” the order said. (Agencies)