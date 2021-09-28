DGCA extends ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till October 31

New Delhi, Sept 28: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights by one month till October 31, 2021. The ban has been in place since March 2020.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the fresh order reads.

However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

All scheduled international flights were restricted on March 23 last year in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to be banned. However, various international flights were operationalised under bilateral air bubble agreements that India signed with several nations for the unhindered movement of passengers.

Last month, the DGCA had extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 30 September.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. (Agencies)