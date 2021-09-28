J&K Logs 95 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death Reported

JAMMU, Sept 28: Jammu and Kashmir reported 95 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 28 of the cases were confirmed from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 329220.

There was no death due to the virus for the second day in a row. So far 4422—2173 in Jammu and 2249 in Kashmir have succumbed to the virus.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 36 cases, Baramulla 13, Budgam 10, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 10, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 5, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 9 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD and GMC Anantnag respective, they said.

The CD cases include female (NA) from Srinagar, female (40) from Harwan, male (40) from Khansahib, female (26) from Saidakadal, female (25) from Panner, female (60) from Methan Chanapora, male (26) from Rainawari Srg, female (42) from Baghi Mehtab Srg, male (85) from Chanapora, two females (35, 75) from NA, two females (45, 27) and male (26) from Chanapora.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (52) from Orissa Saler, male (48) from Nowgam and male (19) from Wanihama.

Moreover, the officials said that 188 more patients have recovered—21 from Jammu Division and 167 from Kashmir. So far 323378 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1420—288 in Jammu and 1132 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there was no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today, they said. So far 46 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (Agencies)