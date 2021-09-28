RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu for four days beginning Sept 30

Jammu, Sept 28: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a four-day visit to Jammu beginning September 30.

RSS sources said that during his four-day stay, Bhagwat will participate in many programmes.

As per the tradition of the RSS, he said that every year the Sarsanghchalak and Sarkaryavah travel all the provinces of the country as part of organizational work and to interact with prominent persons.

Since its formation, it is a practice in the RSS that Sarsanghchalak and Sarkaryavah visit every province in connection with the organizational work, they said.

“This year, the visit has been fixed in Jammu and Kashmir first time after the Corona period,” said the RSS sources.

Earlier in 2016, he had arrived in Jammu.

Apart from various in-house organizational meetings, Dr Bhagwat will address a seminar at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University on October 2.

On October 3, he will address Swayamsevak of the Sangh through online mode across Jammu and Kashmir province.

Swayamsevak will gather at Mandals and Bastis level to listen to the online address.

Dr Bhagwat will interact with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jammu, and Kashmir Province Team and will also review the ongoing projects initiated by the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir in various fields including Sewa, education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, etc.

Sarsanghchalak will also interact with Prachakars of the province as well as with selected dignitaries.

During the first and second wave of deadly Coronavirus, RSS workers played a very important role in serving people. Dr Bhagwat will seek feedback from Swayamsevak who worked assiduously during the first and second wave of the Coronavirus, he added. (Agencies)