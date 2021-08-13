J&K: Minor Reshuffle In Civil Administration; 2 Officers Transferred

JAMMU, August 13: J&K Govt on Friday transferred two officers in the in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

Smita Sethi (JKAS), Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. “She shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” reads a government order.

Atul Sharma, Managing Director, SICOP, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SIDCO, has been transferred and posted as Secretary/CEO, KVIB, against an available vacancy.