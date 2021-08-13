‘They Want Terror To Continue’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Hits Out At ‘Political Nexus’ in J&K

JAMMU, August 13: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday hit out at what he called a “nexus of vested political interest” in Jammu and Kashmir while talking to reporters about the recent terror attack at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s residence in the Union territory’s Rajouri district late on Thursday. “There is a nexus of vested political interest of persons or groups patronised by powers abroad and also a few of those who have made it rich overnight.”

Singh, who holds the minister of state (MoS) title for a number of departments including that of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said that a few of the aforementioned individuals who find it favourable for terrorism to continue in J&K are also a part of the “political class” that is contesting the local elections.

“Some of them want the terrorism to continue because they have flourished over the last three decades in this kind of mayhem,” the minister said, “…even the political class who are contesting elections and getting elected as MPs and MLAs with just 10% voter turnout.”