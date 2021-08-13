JAMMU, August 13: Security forces on Friday morning launched cordon and search operation in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Police said that acting on specific inputs, joint teams of police, Army and para military troops, launched CASO in Bhallesa belt of the district in early morning.
“As of now nothing is found and no contact was established,” said police.
More details are awaited.
Security Forces launch CASO in J&K’s Doda
