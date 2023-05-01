International Labour Day observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, May 1: Various organizations and Trade Unions observed International Labour Day by holding protests and other programs across the J&K UT today.

On International Labour Day, the leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, led a strong protest at Srinagar demanding the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act and an end to the contractual system of employment in J&K.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the plight of workers in the Integrated Child Development Scheme and the National Health Mission who, according to Tarigami, are being denied their right to basic minimum wages.

Tarigami, a long-time advocate for workers’ rights in the region, spoke to reporters after the protest, emphasizing the need for fair wages for all workers and reiterating his demand for the true implementation of the Minimum Wages Act. He stated that the contractual system of employment must be abolished, and every worker should receive the minimum fixed wages set by the Labour Conference.

CPI-M leader also highlighted the long history of labour struggles in Kashmir and cited the protests by labourers in Zaldagar Kashmir before the May Day protests in Chicago in 1886, while pointing out that the workers in Kashmir had fought against the taxes imposed by the government at that time.

The protest was conducted peacefully at Residency Road, and the workers raised slogans in support of fair wages and an end to the contractual system of employment. They demanded that the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act and the abolition of the contractual system of employment must be a priority for policymakers and employers alike.

Paying tributes to J&K’s labour class, for its invaluable contribution towards the upliftment of the society, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that like in any vibrant human society, the Labour class in J&K has been giving its blood and sweat in order to contribute to their share to the development of the region.

In his message on International Labour Day, Bukhari said that every year this day reminds us of the sacrifices made by labour class over the years and decades for the economic growth of the society. This occasion also provides us an opportunity to renew our pledge to achieve rights for this inseparable class in our society. Promising that if Apni Party gets a chance to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, it will leave no stone unturned to ensure the elevation of labour class from both organized as well as unorganized sectors. “Our Party will ensure better working conditions, job security, health insurance, and more for these hardworking individuals,” he added.

Referring to Kashmir’s history, Bukhari said that the labour class of our society has made significant sacrifices in their struggle for their rights. There was an organised resistance against the economic exploitation of our labouring class even one and half century ago here. On April 29, 1865, as many as 28 Kashmiri weavers (Shawl Baufs) were killed in Srinagar’s downtown as they were protesting against the unjust taxation imposed on them by the then autocrat rulers. Although the situation has improved significantly over the past 158 years, we still have a long way to go to ensure that these hardworking individuals receive dignified earnings.

Apni Party Trade Union, president, Ajaz Kazmi has demanded regularization of all the daily wagers and release of pending wages. In a statement Kazmi said that May Day reminds the struggle of the labour class who fought for their rights 134 years ago in the month of May in 1886 in Chicago. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs labourers who were killed in Chicago. The Govt of Jammu and Kashmir should not delay in regularization of over 61000 daily wagers in different Govt departments, he added.

In order to recognize the contribution of the labour force in the development of the nation, the Labour Day/ May Day was observed across the J&K by the Labour Department. The platform was utilized to generate awareness about the rights of the labourers and provide them opportunity to speak about their issues / problems.

Since the theme for this Year’s Labour Day was “Safety and Health at Work” it was reiterated that asking for safety and health provisions at work place is their right and they should take the benefit of the health schemes being provided by the Government of India. The workers were also instructed to take utmost precautions to safeguard their lives in carrying out different occupations by making use of safety gears like halmets, rubber gloves, boots, safety ropes, eye gears etc.

Apart from the officials of the Department, members from Trade unions, business fraternity, labourers from different trades, members from State/ District Legal Authorities were present on the occasion.

Abdul Rashid War, Labour Commissioner, J&K delivered a lecture on labour rights and highlighted the welfare shemes being provided by Labour Department for the Labour Class on the occasion at Govt Degree College Bemina, Srinagar.

Assistant Labour Commissioner office Jammu observed Labour Day at Chakroi, Suchetgarh where the Department had installed a stall regarding the welfare schemes being provided by the department which was inspected by the LG, Manoj Sinha. The Assistant Labour Commissioner, Jammu Sapna, appraised the gathering about the various Labour Laws and welfare schemes for the workers. A similar function was held at Marble Market, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu wherein the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Vinakshi Koul, highlighted the significance of Labour Day to the gathering. Ashok Choudhary, general secretary from Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh was also present on the occasion.

Similarly, Labour Day functions were held in all the districts of J&K by the respective Assistant Labour Commissioners.

As per directives of the J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) District Legal Services Authority, Reasi under the guidance and supervision of RN Watal, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Reasi, organised an awareness program to mark the observance of “International Labour Day.”

Renu Bala Assistant Labour Commissioner, Reasi made people aware about the benefits and schemes of Labour Department existing for the labour class and Rashi Baru Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel was the resource person who spoke on different Labour Legislations and also the different Schemes of the Government existing for the labourers. The program was attended by all the Union presidents, SSP, DSP, local masses and Sarpanches of the area.

To commemorate Labour Day and appreciate the selfless service of Dr Ritu Singh, Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Jammu initiated celebration of Labour Day at Delhi Public School Jammu with zeal. The day started with the session on Zoom with Ritu Singh who joined in the lamp lighting ceremony to virtually inaugurate the various activities planned for the day.

Ajatshatru Singh, president Rajput Charitable Trust, and SS Sodhi, Director, DPS Jammu also joined her in the session and expressed their heartfelt gratitude and blessings to all members of the support staff.

A free medical camp ‘Amanat’ was organized for around 500 labour force working in DPS Jammu, DPS Katra and DPS Nagbani in association with ASCOMS Hospital and American Oncology Institute. Dr Surbhi Kudyar, Breast Onco surgeon, American Oncology Institute conducted cancer screening and the team of other doctors from ASCOMS provided preventive healthcare services in Ophthalmology, ENT, and General Physician check-ups with other medical facilities.