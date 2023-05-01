Dulloo for removing bottlenecks in financing, bank credit to FPOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: The Department of Agriculture, Jammu, in collaboration with NABARD today organised one day “Awareness Program for Bankers and other stakeholders’ on financing/Bank credit to Farmer Producer Organizations at Kisan Ghar Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, was chief guest on the occasion.

DGM NABARD, Anamika, gave a detailed presentation about FPO and its status in Jammu and Kashmir besides other relevant issues and challenges.

While taking details regarding awareness program for sensitization of Banks with regard to financing Farmer’s Producer Organizations (FPOs), the ACS said that a uniform policy to be framed up approved by JKUT and be adopted by all banks comprising process of opening of account, compliance of FPOs, documentations, credit guarantee process, scale of finance etc as per guidelines of NABARD, GoI.

The ACS also asked the concerned authorities and stakeholders that credit should be enhanced and extended to every FPO in a hassle free manner. He also asked them to expedite documentation process besides related issues as per guidelines.

He asked the local banks to scale up their efforts for understanding of FPOs guidelines and its implementation so the majority of FPOs can approach local banks for availing finance and benefit from various components of CSS for FPOs.

Senior Assistant Vice President NABKISAN, Mahmood Hussain, briefed about their activities on FPO financing and procedure availing Credit Guarantee from NABSANRAKSHAN.

Representatives of different banks and other stakeholders also briefed about pre requisites for FPO account opening and FPO financing besides issues being faced by banks in financing FPOs.

Director Agriculture briefed and highlighted the activities of the department in respect of FPOs.

The members of FPOs also raised issues being faced by them during financing of FPO.

Among others, Director, APD Jammu, K K Sharma; Director, Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak; Director, CAD Jammu, R S Tara; Director, Agro, Dr Arun Manhas; representatives of Banks, stakeholders, members of FPOs were also present during the program.