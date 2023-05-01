Cong questions Modi Govt’s silence on Malik’s revelations on Pulwama

*Demands whitepaper on entire episode

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1 : Congress today sought answers on the Pulwama issue to the questions raised by Satya Pal Malik, the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when the terror attack took place.

Addressing a press conference at party office here today AICC leader Lt Col (Retd), Anil Duhoon flanked by PCC working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ved Mahajan (Ex-MLC), Media Coordinator Neeraj Gupta, spokespersons Kapil Singh and Sahil Sharma questioned the silence of Modi Government on the serious issue of national security and the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama, in the wake of startling disclosers by then Governor Satya Pal Malik.

He said that the entire nation is concerned to know the outcome of any such probe or enquiry into such a deadly terror attack on a long convoy of large number of jawans leading to the martyrdom of 40 jawans leaving behind their families.

Lt Col Duhoon questioned why such a huge convoy and strength of jawans struck up on the risky highway were not provided few aircrafts and the sensitive route was not sanitized and the Link road to Highway manned, despite intelligence inputs about the presence of huge quantity of RDX and a possible terror attack. The intelligence inputs were corroborated not less than about ten intelligence agencies but still this kind of attack happened due to lack of necessary and required precautions and failure of the Govt to provide aircrafts to the jawans.

The AICC leader said that the entire Modi Govt right from Prime Minister to Home Minister and Defence Minister are making a complete silence and not opening their mouth to the serious revelations made by Satya Pal Malik and ignoring the issue as if nothing had happened. He said that the martyrdom of 40 jawans and sacrifices of their suffering families apart from serious issue of national security has no concern to the Modi Govt. However, it is a matter of great national concern and the nation wants to know the truth and the circumstances which led to the great tragedy particularly in the wake of the revelations of Malik into the matter.

He said that Congress has been continuously raising the issues of national security and integrity of the country but the Prime Minister either deliberately keeps mum or gives clean chit like he did in the case of China of the supreme sacrifices of our 20 jawans. He referred to the clean chit of Prime Minister Modi to China when he had declared ” Na Koi Gusa Hai, Na Gus Betha Hai”. Whereas our jawans were martyred defending our territory. Now, the Govt claims that China is disengaging but questioned if it had not entered in our territory then where is the question of disengagement.

Senior Congress leader demanded a white paper on Pulwama attack as it is more than four years but no outcome of any high level enquiry into the circumstances and failure on the part of the Govt and the highest authorities as well as the accountability fixed for the same was shared with nation.