Samba police solves mysterious death case, arrests culprit

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 1: Exhibiting high degree of professionalism, Samba police has solved the mysterious death case of Manjit Kour, converted inquest proceedings into FIR and arrested the accused husband.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba Benam Tosh said that inquest proceedings initiated under Section 174 CrPC into the mysterious death of 38-year old Manjit Kour of Supwal Samba to ascertain the actual cause of death has been converted into FIR under Sections 306 / 498-A IPC, accused has been arrested and further investigation started.

He said on March 8 in 2020 information was received at PP Supwal regarding suspicious death of Manjit Kour and upon this inquest was initiated, post-mortem was got conducted ,viscera was sent to FSL and other legal formalities were completed. Police has collected medical report, FSL report and sufficient evidence and concluded that deceased Manjit Kour had committed suicide by hanging due to abetment/physical torture committed by her drunkard husband who had brutally and mercilessly beaten up her just before her death due to which she had sustained severe head injury and thereafter committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree in the lawns of her home in darkness of night at late evening at 9:00 p.m. Thus, inquest culminated into FIR and accused was arrested.

He has been identified as Kulbir Singh, son of Rattan Singh of Nai Basti Supwal tehsil Vijaypur district Samba.

SSP said the inquest proceedings have been brought to logical conclusion by in charge PP Supwal Dr.Divya Bharati under the supervision of SHO, Samba, Rajeshwar Singh, DySP, Garu Ram Bhardwaj and Additional SP, Samba, Surinder Choudhary.

Benam Tosh said that all mysterious death cases in Samba district would be solved on priority and accused involved would be arrested under law.