INFOBUG organizes online summer camp “Li’L Einsteins”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: INFOBUG– J&K’s First Infotainment and First Female Channel organized an online summer camp “Li’L Einsteins” cared by AM Hyundai, co-sponsored by Eeetoo Bakery Products and Dee Dee Experts.

Around 14 children explored their potential and expressed their creativity in the field of Art and Craft, Spoken English, Music, Dance, Fireless Cooking, Mobile Photography, Yoga, and Theatre.

The main objective of the camp was to make the children learn to adjust in the midst of difficulties, for which they were taught to use things at home.

The closing ceremony started with lamp lighting by Jatinder Gupta, Chairman AM Group and Chairperson Sharmila Gupta AM Group in presence of Ravinder Jamwal, a renowned sculptor of J&K, Sudershan Gupta, Amar Chouhan First Female Dogri Reporter and Managing Director INFOBUG, Puneet Arora, Founder Eeetoo Bakery Products, Kartavaya Pandoh, Dee Dee Experts and august gathering of parents.

Managing Director Amar Chouhan in her address call for a proactive approach from parents to identify, nurture, and appreciate their children’s creativity.

The parents appreciated the efforts made by Spoken English expert Ravindra Kumar Rao, Theater expert Mohit Mehra, Fireless Cooking experts, Celebrity Chef Ajay Siotra and Sahajdeep Singh, Yoga expert Aradhana Chouhan, Singing Expert Deepak Kumar, Dance Experts Mohini Thapa and Tarun Sayal, Art & Craft experts Nishtha Aggarwal and Ruhi Sharma and Mobile Photography experts Rajiv Gupta and Deepanshu Kapoor.

During the camp, the children were also introduced to some celebrity guests, including the World’s first one leg dancer Subhreet Kaur, World’s Youngest WebMaster and President awardee Onkar Singh Batra, Famous RJ Sarang from Red FM, Actors Mridul Raj Anand and Vivek Salgotra, Shekhar ‘Cartoonist’, Renowned cartoonist of J&K, Comedian and Actor Shazi Khan.

The children also watched short films during the camp, which further reduced their mental stress.

The children were given certificates of appreciation and gift hampers co-sponsored by Eeetoo Bakery Products for their participation in “Li’L Einsteins”.

The program ended with a vote of thanks by Dharna Bhat.