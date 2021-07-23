WOW Skin Science believes to bring best to its customers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: WOW Skin Science–a leading personal care brand by Body Cupid Private Limited, believes in the goodness of nature-inspired products to revive natural beauty and brings only the best to its customers. The brand has products that are suited to a variety of skincare, hair care and wellness needs and are free of sulphates, parabens, mineral oil and other harmful chemicals.

When it comes to sourcing the ingredients for their products, they make no compromises whatsoever. In their latest TV ad campaign featuring Disha Patani, the brand highlights the 7 vows related to their products.

The brand takes pride in abiding by these vows to make sure that its identity is constantly reflected through all its products. “We feel that the brand promise must reflect in the products and it should not only be beneficial to the consumer but also convert them to loyal customers”, says newly appointed Chief Brand Officer Deepika Tiwari.

“Our 7 vows are reviving traditional secrets and modernizing them for today’s consumer, ethically sourced from the Himalayas with the pure goodness of Himalayan soul, soil, air and water, more than 90 per cent natural ingredients in each pack and without any toxins, green chemistry to preserve and bring alive natural goodness, traditional process used to extract the best from each natural ingredient, use of only seasonal fruits and preserved in ideal conditions to keep them fresh all year long and all WOW products are vegan, no animal by-product to ensure they are good for customers, good for nature & good for the environment”, Tiwari added.

“We are an emerging nation and 60 per cent of our population comprises young and conscious people. Hence, in this fast-paced life, we bring them natural solutions that take care of their hair”, said Madhur Acharva, VP Marketing of WOW Skin Science.