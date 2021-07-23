Devotional songs album released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: BJP Jammu District Sanskriti Cell Convener, Sahil Mahajan here today released a devotional song album ‘Rehmatan Sher-E-Khan Diyan’.

The album was released during a programme organised by Ashu Kumar while the songs in the album were sung by Ashh K-a talented Singer and the Music and Lyrics were also done by him.

The whole project was made by Sahil Mahajan and Producer was Rajveer Manni.

A handout stated that the Album will be released on YouTube Channel ‘MAA BAWE WALI RECORDS PRESENT’.

Speaking on the occasion Sahil Mahajan appreciated the work of whole team and appealed the people of J&K to support the local talent.