India trials of COVID-19 vaccine going on: Serum Institute

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said it is continuing with the trials of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India.

The statement came after AstraZeneca announced that late-stage studies of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University are on temporary hold as a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.

SII has entered into a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca to produce and supply 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is doing the clinical trials of the potential vaccine in India. (AGENCIES)